Mint choco craze going overboard? KFC releases mint chocolate dipping sauce

A promotional image for KFC's newly launched mint chocolate-flavored dipping source. KFC)
Ever wondered how fried chicken would pair up with mint and chocolate?
For those who have, the South Korean unit of fried chicken chain KFC has released a mint chocolate-flavored dipping sauce.
The sauce, which is part of a seasonal collaboration with local food delivery app Baemin, will be available until Aug. 8 at locations across the country, excluding a select few.
The mixture of “rich and sweet chocolate” and a “fresh mint flavor” has created the new sauce, the fast food chain said.
The dipping sauce can be ordered as part of combo meals or separately at stores and through the chain’s delivery app.
“We hope people can have a brand new KFC experience with the Baemin mint chocolate set menus which consist of KFC’s popular chicken and burgers,” a KFC official said.
The release of the sauce comes as South Korea’s retail industry has been capitalizing on the growing popularity of mint chocolate here.
Snack firms Orion, Haitai Confectionery and Foods and Starbucks Korea are among those who have also released items incorporating mint chocolate flavors in recent years.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)