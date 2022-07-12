[Graphic News] South Korea recaptures No. 1 shipbuilding title in H1

South Korea has captured the No. 1 spot in global shipbuilding orders for the first time in four years on the back of rising demand for high-priced vessels, such as liquefied natural gas carriers and container ships, data showed.
The country’s shipbuilders secured a total of 9.79 million compensated gross tons (CGTs) during the January-June period, accounting for 45.5 percent of the orders placed worldwide, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, citing data from Clarkson Research Services Ltd.
By value, the country won orders worth a total of $26.5 billion to take up 47 percent of the global total during the first six months of this year.
South Korea outpaced China, which took up 43 percent, or 9.35 million CGTs, in the first half, the data showed. (Yonhap)
