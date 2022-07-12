S. Korean ambassador discusses alliance, NK nuclear issues with US deputy secretary

South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong (left) pose with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington on Monday. (Cho Tae-yong’s Facebook)
South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to discuss the bilateral relations of Seoul and Washington and North Korea’s nuclear issues on Monday (US time).
In a Facebook post, Amb. Cho explained how he had first met with Sherman when he was serving as the first vice minister of the Foreign Ministry, from February 2014 to October 2015.
“Deputy Secretary Sherman is the first women to serve in the post at the US Department of State. Having served as the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs and as North Korea Policy Coordinator, she has long been handling issues on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho wrote in the post.
“I had talked with Sherman before about the Korea-US alliance and issues on the Korean Peninsula, when I was serving as the first vice foreign minister and she was then the assistant secretary.”
During Monday’s meeting, in which Cho was visiting Sherman as the new Korean ambassador in Washington, the two sides shared various opinions on the current affairs in the region and on North Korea, among others, he said.
“I will closely communicate with the officials from the US government, including Deputy Secretary Sherman, for the Korea-US alliance that marks its 70th anniversary next year, to develop into a global comprehensive strategic alliance to speedily handle the new challenges of the 21st century,” Cho wrote.
Cho was tapped to the post in May. An expert on US relations and North Korea issues, Cho also served one term as a lawmaker of the current ruling People Power Party.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)