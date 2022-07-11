Chungha takes on new challenge with ‘Bare&Rare Pt.1’

Singer Chungha poses for photos during a press event for her second full-length album, “Bare & Rare Pt.1,” held at Blue Square in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday. (MNH Entertainment)

K-pop singer Chungha returned to the K-pop scene, hoping to show more of herself on her challenging second full-length album “Bare & Rare Pt.1.”



It has been around a year and a half since the release of her first studio album, “Querencia,” in February last year. The soloist participated in producing the music and writing the lyrics for all eight tracks.



“I had never been able to share my real stories and memories in my music. Since my fans have been waiting so long for the new album, I wanted to open my heart on it,” Chungha said in a press event held at Blue Square in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday, ahead of the album‘s release at 6 p.m.



“I was just a performer who sang things that were made over by others. I thought it was time to step forward bravely. It feels like I have taken off my flak jacket,” she said while explaining the story behind how she came up with the title “Bare & Rare.” She shared that the album is divided into two parts, and the second part will be released soon.



The new studio album starts with “XXXX,” followed by the lead track “Sparkling,” which features fast beats and sounds of analog synthesizer’s arpeggio melodies, mixing with retro drum sounds and pounding electronic guitar riffs. The other six songs on the album are “Louder,” “Crazy Like You,” “California Dream,” “Good Night My Princess” and “Love Me Out Loud.”





