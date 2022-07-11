MMCA to provide audio and sign language commentaries

A QR code of audio commentaries is placed next to an art display at the MMCA Gwacheon exhibition. (MMCA)
Audio and sign language commentary programs for the visually and hearing impaired will be available for upcoming exhibitions, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea announced Monday.
The museum is currently offering audio and sign language programs for “Prayer for Life: Special Exhibition of Korean Polychrome Painting” at MMCA Gwacheon, which runs through Sept. 25.
The MMCA said that there will be four audio commentaries and six sign language commentaries by the end of this year.
Both audio and sign language commentaries will be available for the exhibition “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Lee Jung-seob,” which opens in Seoul on Aug. 12. Commentaries for the visually and hearing impaired will also be offered at “Moon Shin Retrospective: Towards the Universe,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of the sculptor Moon Shin, which will run from Sept. 1 to Jan. 29, 2023 at MMCA Deoksugung in Seoul.
The museum will provide audio commentaries and braille brochures. The audio commentary will be available through QR codes at the entrance of the exhibition hall or next to each piece. Sign language commentary videos are also accessible via QR codes at the entrance. The MMCA will also upload the videos on its official website and its YouTube channel.
“We have been planning barrier-free exhibitions so that disabled and non-disabled people can appreciate art together. We will continue to develop diverse programs to ensure that no one is excluded from the arts,” said MMCA director Youn Bum-mo.
