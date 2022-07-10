'Anti-Nth Room' legislation, an unfulfilled promise?

In late 2019, South Korea was shocked by an online sex crime ring that blackmailed over 70 young women, many of them minors, into filming explicitly sexual content to be sold for profit on Telegram chat rooms.



The ensuing public outrage resulted in a series of legal changes, collectively known as the “anti-Nth Room” legislation.





A promotional image for “Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror,” a true-crime documentary based on the Nth Room case. (Netflix)