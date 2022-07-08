[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen announces 1st world tour dates

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen shared the where it will be performing during its upcoming international tour on Friday.



The group will kick off its tour with two concerts in Seoul on Sept. 17 and beginning Oct. 2, will visit six cities in the US, from Chicago and Atlanta to New York.



The “Manifesto” tour, named after the boy band’s third EP “Manifesto: Day 1,” will bring the septet to Japan the following month. The group will perform six times in three cities, including Osaka.



The official tour poster also said that more dates and venues may be added later.



The EP was released on July 4 and sold over 1.13 million copies in two days, becoming the band’s second album that surpassed 1 million sales. It topped the iTunes top albums chart in 17 regions.



Pentagon to hold concerts in Japan in September



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Pentagon will host its first in-person concert in Japan on September 15-17, the group’s agency Cube Entertainment announced on Friday.



Only six out of its nine members will take to the stage, though, as Jinho, Hui and Hongseok are serving their mandatory military duties.



The concert will be held in Tokyo, the day after the release of the band’s fifth Japanese EP “Feelin’ Like.” The EP consists of five tracks, including “Mr. Wolf” co-written by Jinho and Kino.



The band’s previous release was its 12th EP “In:Vite U” which dropped in January. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions and the main track “Feelin’ Like” ranked No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions, as well as the worldwide albums chart.



BTS hits double platinum in Japan with “Proof”



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS was awarded a double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for the anthology album “Proof” on Friday.



The three-CD album recorded 250,000 shipmenst and qualified for the certification. It topped Oricon’s weekly and combined weekly album rankings when it came out in June.



The album was the most-sold album in the first half of 2022, according to a local chart on Friday. It had sold 2,957,410 copies so far, having sold 2.75 million units in the first week of sales.



Meanwhile, the compilation album extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to three weeks, ranking No. 13, according to the publication’s most recent tally that was released on Wednesday in the US. It debuted at No. 1 on the chart and dropped down three rungs the following week. Lead track “Yet To Come” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 13 and was No. 68 the week after.



Oh My Girl’s “Dun Dun Dance” tops 100m streams



(Credit: WM Entertainment)