First homegrown KF-21 fighter jets ready to take off. What’s ahead?

A texting test of a KF-21 prototype No.1 was publicly conducted for the first time on Wednesday at the taxiways located inside the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Pool Photo)(Yonhap)

SACHEON, South Gyeongsang Province — South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet is gearing up for its inaugural flight test scheduled for late July. But a maiden flight is just the beginning of 2200 rounds of planned flight tests that will be continued by 2026.



KF-21 Boramae fighter prototypes have been undergoing low, medium and high-speed taxi tests since June 25 and will continue until July 13, Korea Aerospace Industries confirmed to The Korea Herald.



A taxi test examines the operability and structural soundness of 4.5-generation indigenous fighter jets, which is the last step before a first flight test. Completing high-speed taxi testing means a KF-21 prototype is all set for its first flight.



On Wednesday, a texting test of a KF-21 prototype No.1 was publicly conducted for the first time at the taxiways located inside the KAI headquarters in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.



“When we finish verifying the structural integrity of aircraft and safety of components through low, medium and high-speed taxi tests, we will finally conduct a flight test,” Kim Nam-shin, chief of the KFX Program Management Team at KAI, told reporters Wednesday after the taxi testing.



Starting with the first of 2200 flight tests in late July

KAI plans to begin a test flight of its experimental KF-21 prototype in the third or fourth week of July, according to multiple officials. However, the schedule has not yet been finalized due to variables, including capricious weather in the rainy season.



The KF-21 prototype No.1, featuring the national flags of South Korea and Indonesia, will make its maiden flight for around 30-40 minutes to examine its basic performances, multiple KAI officials confirmed to the media after the taxi test.



But a planned first test flight is just the beginning of the five-year-long journey.



KAI and South Korea’s Air Force will conduct around 2200 flight tests between this July and 2026 with six KF-21 flyable fighter prototypes. As of this month, KAI has finished working on four single-seat prototypes, two twin-seat prototypes, and two ground-testing models.



Flight tests will verify the safety of fighter aircraft first. The scope of tests will be gradually expanded to examine altitude, speed, maneuverability, in-flight performance and handling, among other qualities. Weapon control systems will also be inspected, including the separation and launch of air-to-air weapons.



The first flight test comes less than seven years after KAI started developing systems for KF-21 fighter aircraft in December 2015.



South Korea seems to have progressed relatively quickly compared to the US Defense Department’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program. The project of developing Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters started in 1995, but an F-35 prototype took to the air for the first in December 2006.



Structural performance and durability of KF-21 fighter jets and related structures are assessed at the Structural Test Center inside Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Korea Aerospace Industries)