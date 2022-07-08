 Back To Top
National

Former Japanese PM Abe rushed to hospital after possible shooting

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 12:40       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 13:29
In this file photo taken on August 24, 2020, Japan`s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media upon his arrival at the prime minister`s office. - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on July 8, 2022, local media reported. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
In this file photo taken on August 24, 2020, Japan`s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media upon his arrival at the prime minister`s office. - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on July 8, 2022, local media reported. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital, in an apparent shooting during a rally Friday, Japanese media outlets reported.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Abe was shot at around 11:30 a.m. during a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. He was rushed to hospital while “showing no vital signs,” the outlet reported, adding people at the scene heard “something like gunshots” and saw Abe bleeding.

A male suspect in his 40s was immediately taken into custody, it added.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
