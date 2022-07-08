 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's 1st monkeypox patient discharged from hospital after recovery

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 11:10       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 11:10
This file photo from June 22, 2022, shows workers at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul, where South Korea's first reported monkeypox patient was admitted after arriving from Germany a day earlier. (Yonhap)
This file photo from June 22, 2022, shows workers at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul, where South Korea's first reported monkeypox patient was admitted after arriving from Germany a day earlier. (Yonhap)

South Korea's first reported monkeypox patient has been discharged from a hospital after recovering following self-isolation treatment, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday.

The South Korean, who was admitted to Incheon Medical Center upon arriving in the country from Germany on June 21, left the hospital Thursday after doctors concluded there was no virus infectivity.

The isolation treatment of the person, whose identity was withheld, lasted 15 days.

"The patient received symptom-based treatment during the quarantine period, and the medical staff judged that (the person's) virus infectivity was gone after all skin areas with lesions healed," the KDCA said.

The agency confirmed the patient was in good health when leaving the hospital.

South Korea has yet to report additional occurrences of monkeypox.

The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.

The country has been vigilant against a potential inflow of monkeypox as an increasing number of countries have reported cases of the viral disease and international travel has increased following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114