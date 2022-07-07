Posco International’s Mexico plant begins construction

(From left) Coahuila State Economy Minister Claudio Bres Garza, Ramos Arizpe Mayor Jose Maria Morales, South Korean Ambassador to Mexico Suh Jeong-in, Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme, Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo, Posco Mobility Solution CEO Kim Hak-yong and Posco Holdings general manager Oh Se-chul break ground on the company’s first plant in North America, in Ramos Arizpe, northeastern Mexico, on Wednesday. (Posco International)