Homeplus sets ‘Return’ as keyword in H1

South Korean discount chain Homeplus said Thursday that it has carried out various marketing efforts by setting “Return” as the keyword that best describes its corporate activities in the first half.
“To celebrate us returning to normalcy, Homeplus prepared for the change and made large-scale investments in the first half” a Homeplus official said. Return is also a term meant to encompass the ideals of reduction, tenant, upgrade, response and niche. Each word holds significance for the efforts being made by the retailer to attract customers.
“Reduction” represents the retailer’s efforts in reducing the burden on households from soaring food prices, while “tenant” refers to broad experiences the company has offered to sellers with its large shopping venues. “Upgrade” signifies its success in boosting offline service by upgrading spaces.
“Response” is about its dedication to fast response to growing disruption in global supply. Finally, “niche” refers to its efforts to meet the demands of more customers by penetrating into niche markets.
“In the second half, the achievements of ‘Return’ will be seen in earnest,” said Homeplus. “We will continue our efforts to attract customers through constant monitoring of customer tastes and shopping trends.”
