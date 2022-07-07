Lee Dae-jun’s family to ask prosecutors to arrest ex-spy chief

Flags flutter in the wind outside the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The family of Lee Dae-jun, a fisheries official fatally shot by North Korean soldiers at sea in 2020, is seeking additional legal action against former President Moon Jae-in’s top intelligence officials.
The National Intelligence Service on Wednesday filed a criminal report against Park Jie-won, who served as its director for almost two years until the end of Moon’s presidency, alleging that he destroyed records related to Lee’s killing by North Korea.
Park’s immediate predecessor, Suh Hoon, was reported for allegedly prematurely dropping the investigation into the forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019.
The Lee family’s lawyer, Kim Ki-yun, told The Korea Herald that they planned to ask prosecutors to arrest Park “given the gravity of the allegations raised by the NIS” in a letter on Friday.
“It’s absolutely critical we find out whether the reportedly destroyed records can be restored, and more importantly which records Park sought to have destroyed and why,” he said.
He said Seo Wook, who was minister of defense, and Lee Young-chul, who oversaw the military intelligence management system as the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s intelligence headquarters, could have possible roles in the alleged destruction of records.
The records that Park is accused of destroying are believed to be considered military intelligence.
“The NIS does not create but simply receives intelligence. Neither the service nor its director has the authority to order armed forces to delete records,” Park told a radio interview on Thursday morning.
“Even if I did try to delete any data they still won’t be expunged completely from the main server, and all of those activities would have left tracks.”
Park has denied all allegations, saying they were “fiction.” “Stop bringing politics into operations of the NIS,” he said in a Facebook statement posted on Wednesday.
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday morning said the public security team will be leading the investigations into Park.
