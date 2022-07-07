 Back To Top
Soongsil University to open employment support program for young job seekers

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jul 7, 2022 - 11:35       Updated : Jul 7, 2022 - 11:35
Poster promoting Soongsil University‘s newly starting employment support program (Soongsil University)
Soongsil University is starting an employment support program for its students and young locals with a goal to help them start their careers in industries of their choice upon graduation.

The university announced Thursday a program dubbed “Job Go,” running from July 18 to Aug. 5 will be available for current and former Soongsil University students as well as any young local job seeker. It will be available to 60 students on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program includes three two-hour offline lectures from July 18 to July 20 providing guidance on how to understand and gain employment at global firms, the local tourism industry and beauty industry firms. The three areas were chosen as they are industries that have recently seen demand for talent grow, the university sad.

Job Go also provides individual consultation services on drafting resumes in English and how to excel in English-based job interviews. Consultations are available both online and offline from July 21 to Aug. 5.

Soongsil University said the application is available at its website for non-curricular programs until July 15.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
