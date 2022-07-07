 Back To Top
Business

Shipper HMM gets ISO certification for workplace health, safety

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2022 - 10:36       Updated : Jul 7, 2022 - 10:36

HMM Co., South Korea's leading container shipper, said Thursday it has obtained a global certification for its efforts to promote workplace safety and workers' health.

HMM said it has secured the top certification for its occupational health and safety management system from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The certification ISO 45001, the first ISO standard to address the discipline of occupational health and safety, is meant to help prevent workplace hazards and accidents.

In line with ISO requirements, HMM has been establishing an occupational health and safety system, including the creation of a field manual, a regular analysis of work safety hazards and the setup of an ad-hoc committee, the company said.

"With the winning of the ISO certification, HMM will deal proactively with the government policy for corporate social responsibility, such as industrial accidents, and environment, social and governance (ESG) management in an effort to help make a safer and happier workplace," a senior company official said.

In January, HMM newly set up a task force charged with reducing workplace accidents and better protecting the safety of its workers.

South Korea enforced a law on serious industrial accidents in late January, under which owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won ($766,000) in the event of accidents that cause death or serious injury. (Yonhap)

