Entertainment

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' tops S. Korean box office on its 1st day

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2022 - 09:49       Updated : Jul 7, 2022 - 09:49
This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from
This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Yonhap)

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster "Thor: Love and Thunder" has topped the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.

The film posted 382,000 attendees on Wednesday, accounting for 70 percent of the day's total ticket sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It beat the debut numbers by the previous No. 1, "Top Gun: Maverick," which garnered 188,000 viewers upon its debut on June 22.

But its opening score is far behind Marvel's last superhero film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which posted the highest first-day record of 715,000 attendees on May 4.

"Thor: Love and Thunder," helmed by director-writer Taika Waititi, features Thor getting involved in combat against Gorr the Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.

"Top Gun" came in next in Wednesday's box office with 100,000 moviegoers, bringing its combined total to 3.7 million.

Park Chan-wook's Cannes-winning romance "Decision to Leave" finished third with 33,000 viewers, and the action comedy "The Roundup" placed fourth with 14,000. (Yonhap)

