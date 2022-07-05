Air-conditioned hotel rooms and bottled waters: Seoul gears up for heat waves

Jeong Won-oh, Mayor of Seongdong District, takes a bottle of water out of a refrigerator which has been set up as part of his district‘s scheme to counter the heat. (Seongdong District)
From Japan to India, the US and countries in Europe, summer has arrived early this year with stifling heat domes and deadly temperatures.
With Seoul unlikely to be an exception to the global heat crisis, city and district officials are introducing novel measures to help residents stay cool and healthy.
Yongsan District, one of the 25 districts in the city, announced on Monday that it would open seven rooms in a local hotel to single and low-income seniors aged above 65 to stay for free during heat waves between July and August. One family member can also join them.
“As we are expecting the worst heat of this year, electric bills are rising and the burden of air conditioning costs has also increased,” said Yongsan District Mayor Park Hee-young.
Park said she would seek various measures to mitigate the heat wave’s impact on the vulnerable such as providing resting spots and public shade canopies.
The third-highest alert against a scorching heat wave was issued nationwide on Saturday, 18 days earlier than last year.
Hit by an early heat wave, power demand also hit a record-high in June, as the country’s maximum power demand averaged 71,805 megawatts. It marked the highest tally for the month, according to data from the Korea Power Exchange.
“Seniors who live alone without an air-conditioner at home can apply to stay in a designated local hotel or a motel room for one night,” said one official at Seodaemun District Office.
Similar schemes can be found in districts across the city as part of their efforts to protect senior residents during a heat wave.
In Seongdong District, a scheme dubbed as “Spring Water Warehouse” has been launched, offering free label-less bottled waters between July and August.
A total of 5,400 bottles of water will be provided at refrigerators which will be set up at places like parks and trails along the stream as well as a subway station exit. Recycling cans will be also installed nearby to encourage waste sorting.
In Jung District, newly appointed mayor Kim Kil-sung has launched the heat wave countermeasures headquarters. Staff and the district office got in touch with 2,090 residents on the phone last week who are likely to be hit the hardest by the heat wave. When they could not be reached, officials and medical staff were sent to provide first aid.
Water-spraying trucks will also be deployed to cool down the streets. The district office is also offering up to one million won ($763) as a payout to cover utility bills for low-income households as well as compensations for living and expenses and medical bills.
An emergency kit consisting of items such as a parasol, sunscreen and a towel will also be distributed to those vulnerable to the heat wave, the office said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)