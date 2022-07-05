 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Air-conditioned hotel rooms and bottled waters: Seoul gears up for heat waves

As world sizzles under deadly heat domes, city comes up with resourceful ideas to protect the vulnerable

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 5, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Jul 5, 2022 - 18:01
Jeong Won-oh, Mayor of Seongdong District, takes a bottle of water out of a refrigerator which has been set up as part of his district‘s scheme to counter the heat. (Seongdong District)
Jeong Won-oh, Mayor of Seongdong District, takes a bottle of water out of a refrigerator which has been set up as part of his district‘s scheme to counter the heat. (Seongdong District)
From Japan to India, the US and countries in Europe, summer has arrived early this year with stifling heat domes and deadly temperatures.

With Seoul unlikely to be an exception to the global heat crisis, city and district officials are introducing novel measures to help residents stay cool and healthy.

Yongsan District, one of the 25 districts in the city, announced on Monday that it would open seven rooms in a local hotel to single and low-income seniors aged above 65 to stay for free during heat waves between July and August. One family member can also join them.

“As we are expecting the worst heat of this year, electric bills are rising and the burden of air conditioning costs has also increased,” said Yongsan District Mayor Park Hee-young.

Park said she would seek various measures to mitigate the heat wave’s impact on the vulnerable such as providing resting spots and public shade canopies.

The third-highest alert against a scorching heat wave was issued nationwide on Saturday, 18 days earlier than last year.

Hit by an early heat wave, power demand also hit a record-high in June, as the country’s maximum power demand averaged 71,805 megawatts. It marked the highest tally for the month, according to data from the Korea Power Exchange.

“Seniors who live alone without an air-conditioner at home can apply to stay in a designated local hotel or a motel room for one night,” said one official at Seodaemun District Office.

Similar schemes can be found in districts across the city as part of their efforts to protect senior residents during a heat wave.

In Seongdong District, a scheme dubbed as “Spring Water Warehouse” has been launched, offering free label-less bottled waters between July and August.

A total of 5,400 bottles of water will be provided at refrigerators which will be set up at places like parks and trails along the stream as well as a subway station exit. Recycling cans will be also installed nearby to encourage waste sorting.

In Jung District, newly appointed mayor Kim Kil-sung has launched the heat wave countermeasures headquarters. Staff and the district office got in touch with 2,090 residents on the phone last week who are likely to be hit the hardest by the heat wave. When they could not be reached, officials and medical staff were sent to provide first aid.

Water-spraying trucks will also be deployed to cool down the streets. The district office is also offering up to one million won ($763) as a payout to cover utility bills for low-income households as well as compensations for living and expenses and medical bills.

An emergency kit consisting of items such as a parasol, sunscreen and a towel will also be distributed to those vulnerable to the heat wave, the office said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114