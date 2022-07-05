Samsung chief’s W2tr personal fortune evaporates in H1 as stocks dip

The personal fortune of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong has decreased by over 2 trillion won ($1.54 billion) during the first half of 2022 as shares of key Samsung affiliates tumbled due to bearish stock market in Korea, data showed Tuesday.As a result, the total worth of Lee’s combined stake in Samsung affiliates fell to 12.03 trillion won as of end-June, from 14.19 trillion won in January, according to data by market intelligence Korea CXO Institute.Lee‘s loss of personal wealth was the second-greatest by value during the cited period, following Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, data also showed.Lee, however, remained the richest business magnate by stock fortune in Korea, followed by Celltrion cofounder Seo Jung-jin, Kakao’s Kim, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.Also, Lee was the only entrepreneur to stay in the 10-trillion-won club. As of the end of 2021, Celltrion‘s Seo and Kakao’s Kim were also members of the club.Lee owns a stake in six Samsung affiliates -- de facto holding company Samsung C&T, tech giant Samsung Electronics, IT solution firm Samsung SDS, construction firm Samsung Engineering and insurers Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.Notably, Samsung Electronics shares dipped 27.2 percent during the first half of this year, and Samsung SDS saw a 16.9 percent drop. Samsung C&T was the only company to avert the downtrend, seeing its stock price rise by 3.3 percent during the same period.Lee was one of the 33 chaebols in the 100 billion-won club to be included in the estimate by Korea CXO Institute. The 33 chaebols‘ personal fortune fell a combined 13 trillion won, while only four out of 33 saw an increase in their fortunes.