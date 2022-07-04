Korean Police prepare for dystopian future with plans for power armor, robot dogs

A concept image of the “Iron Man Police“ that is set to be developed by the National Police Agency by 2050 (National Police Agency)

South Korea’s National Police Agency appears to be preparing for the worst, as recent plans indicate the deployment of robot patrol dogs and body strengthening power armor within 30 years.



The plans were part of a police policy outline obtained by Yonhap News Agency on police use of robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced mobility technologies, and extending operations to the metaverse.



According to the policy outline, the national police force plans to deploy self-piloting robots, automated cars and exoskeleton suits to aid body movement by 2050.



Titled “Police Future Vision 2050,” the NPA blueprint suggests five key strategies and 14 projects designed to help the law enforcement agency adapt to the fast-changing security environment along with technological advancement. The agency said the goal is to shift the police force away from a heavy reliance on manpower and human contact to an approach based on AI and science.



In one of the 14 projects, the NPA said it could build an integrated operating system to support and control officers dispatched to the crime scene.





Concept images of the “Iron Man Police“ that is set to be developed by the National Police Agency by 2050 (National Police Agency)