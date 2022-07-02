Girl group aespa to attend UN meeting on sustainable development

South Korean girl group aespa will attend the U.N. High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development next week, its agency said Friday.



The band will attend the opening session of the forum, to be held at the U.N. headquarters in New York at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (U.S. time), SM Entertainment said.



During the meeting, the quartet will deliver a speech on the subject of “Next generation to the next level” and perform its hit song “Next Level.”



The annual forum is a venue where representatives from government, business and civic sectors review how each country has fulfilled its commitment to the U.N.‘s Sustainable Development Goals according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and discuss relevant issues. This year’s forum will be held in person for the first time since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 meetings were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The band will release its second EP, titled “Girls,” next Friday. (Yonhap)