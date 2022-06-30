 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Video] Why Anushka Sen is debuting in Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2022 - 16:14       Updated : Jun 30, 2022 - 16:34

The Korea Herald
The Korea Herald


You asked, we answered.
Learn everything about Anushka Sen’s Korea trip and how this 19-year-old Bollywood actor and influencer with 37.8 million followers is shaking up the industry with her passion for connecting Asia through content.

Watch til the end for exclusive clips of Anushka playing fun games!

Special thanks to Asia Lab (Global artist management company representing Anushka Sen)

By
Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
