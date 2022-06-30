Constitutional Court ruling shows little impact on abortion figures

South Korea’s Constitutional Court ruled in April 2019 that the ban on abortion is unconstitutional. (Constitutional Court)
A government agency said Thursday that abortions rose by a small margin the year after a ruling in 2019 that a ban on abortion is unconstitutional, but an overall decline appears to be continuing.
The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs conducted an online survey of 8,500 women aged 15 to 49 years old from Nov. 19 to Dec. 6 last year and found 7.1 percent saying they have had an abortion.
Among 3,519 women who have been pregnant, about 1 in 6, or 17.2 percent, said they have had an abortion.
The average age respondents reported having an abortion at was 28.5 years old, with the majority of cases being in their 20s. About half said they were single at the time of the procedure, while 92.2 percent said they ended their pregnancy through surgery and 7.7 percent through medication.
According to the survey, the three most common reasons for the abortion were disruption to education or employment following pregnancy, financial insecurity and family planning. Other common reasons were strained relationships with their partners and medical emergencies.
Surveys remain the main source of information about how many abortions are performed in Korea because not all services are legal or accessible. KIHASA concluded that long-term data was lacking to be able to determine how legalization might influence the overall trend in the incidence of abortion.
The estimated annual number of abortions declined steadily over 10 years from 241,411 in 2008 to 23,175 in 2018, before climbing slightly to 26,985 in 2019 and 32,063 in 2020.
Byoun Soo-jung, a population policy researcher at KIHASA, told reporters in a closed-door briefing, “It’s hard to say definitively at this point whether the change in abortion’s legal status in Korea is responsible for the rise seen from 2019 to 2020, which is not statistically significant.”
Abortion was decriminalized in Korea as of Jan. 1, 2021, after the Constitutional Court ruled on April 11, 2019 that the ban on abortion was unconstitutional.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)