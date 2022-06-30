 Back To Top
SM artists to hold joint concert in August

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Jun 30, 2022 - 11:23
This image provided by SM Entertainment shows a poster for the upcoming joint concert of SM-managed artists in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, to be held Aug. 20. (SM Entertainment)
This image provided by SM Entertainment shows a poster for the upcoming joint concert of SM-managed artists in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, to be held Aug. 20. (SM Entertainment)

SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, said Thursday will hold the first in-person joint concert of its artists in about five years in August.

The concert titled "SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON" will take place at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 20, SM said.

The most recent in-person concert of SM-managed artists was held in Seoul in 2017.

The agency also plans to hold live concerts of its artists at Japan's Tokyo Dome on Aug. 27-29, to be headlined by BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, NCT and aespa.

