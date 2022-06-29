KB Kookmin provides $300m for JFK Airport redevelopment

KB Kookmin Bank, South Korea’s top lender said Wednesday that it will join other financial institutions in a $6.6 billion syndicated loan package to finance the John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal One redevelopment project in New York.KB Kookmin will contribute $300 million of the $6.6 billion loan, alongside Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Dutch financial giant ING Bank.KB said the airport renovation financing project comes as a result of its partnership with the Carlyle Group, forged last year.The first phase of the new Terminal One project at the Kennedy Airport is set to kick off on July 8 (Eastern Standard Time), with the project estimated to cost $9.5 billion, according to reports.