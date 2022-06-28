 Back To Top
Sports

Pro golfer Lydia Ko to wed Hyundai Card chief‘s son

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 15:30       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 15:39
Lydia Ko (Ladies Professional Golf Association)
Lydia Ko, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, is getting married with Chung Jun, Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young’s youngest son.

According to industry sources, Ko and Chung’s wedding ceremony is set to be held at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul in Dec. 30.

The two are reported to have been in a relationship for over two years. In August 2021, Ko uploaded a selfie with Chung on her Instagram story with the word “soon.”

Ko was born in Seoul in 1997 and moved to New Zealand in 2003. Ko is the youngest golfer ever to win two major championships -- the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Canadian Open -- at the age of 15 in 2012. In 2015, Ko became the youngest player among both genders to achieve a top ranking at 17 years old.

Ko has won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Ko is world No. 5 on the Rolex Rankings.

Chung Joon studied philosophy and data science at Claremont McKenna College in California, and is reportedly working at Hyundai Motor Group‘s subsidiary office in San Francisco. Hyundai Card declined to confirm the reported marriage, citing Chung‘s privacy.

Chung Tae-young is the eldest son of Chung Kyung-jin, the founder of Korea’s oldest cram school, Jongno Academy, and a son-in-law of Hyundai Motor Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
