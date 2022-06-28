 Back To Top
Business

ViBac 2022 organizers, ASOK sign deal for cooperation

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 11:57       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 12:31
Makers Union President Lee Yong-jun (left), ASOK Chairman Seo Young-ho (middle) and Korea Exhibition Co. President Kim Sung-su (right) pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at the KOTRA annex building in Seocho-gu, Seoul, June 16. (ViBac 2022)
Organizers of an international expo on the virus and bacteria industry said Tuesday that they signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of American State Offices in Korea to host the 2022 International Virus and Bacteria Industry Expo, or ViBac.

Under the memorandum, which was signed June 16, ASOK will encourage companies in the US to participate in ViBac, which will kick off July 18 at Coex in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for a two-day run.

Founded in 1989, ASOK is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Ministry of Industry. It currently has 19 Korean offices in the US, including in Oregon, Florida, Pennsylvania and Washington. Its mission includes carrying out projects to accelerate economic trade between South Korea and the US in areas of investment, culture, tourism and technology.

The upcoming expo invites more than 100 domestic and foreign companies specialized in diverse areas such as diagnostic and quarantine equipment, microbiome beauty products, biogenetic analysis equipment and health products, according to the Makers Union and the Korea Exhibition Co., the two organizers of the expo.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
