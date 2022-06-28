 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Climate Clock sends warning in Jeonju

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 14:16       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 15:38
Climate Clock installed at Jeonju Energy Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (Jeonju Energy Center)
Climate Clock installed at Jeonju Energy Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (Jeonju Energy Center)
With the opening of the new Jeonju Energy Center, Climate Clock has settled in the city of Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, sending warnings on the Earth’s carbon budget.

Climate Clock was installed at the Jeonju Energy Center, which opened on June 21. The digital clock, 8.5 meters wide and 1.8 meters long, displays how much time is left before global warming reaches irreversible levels due to our carbon emission.

“Through the installation of the clock and opening spaces for the public, the center will support the 2050 carbon neutrality goal,” Choi Woo-soon, head of the center said.

The clock was designed by Gan Golan, an environmental activist and artist. The numbers on the clock are adjusted based on the reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change.

The time shown on the clock actually increased in October as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on most industries across the world. However, the time has been decreasing lately as the world has shifted into a post-pandemic phase.

Last year, Herald Square saw the installation of the first permanent Climate Clock in Asia and the third in the world. The first in the world was set up in Berlin in 2019 and the second in New York in 2020.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114