Climate Clock sends warning in Jeonju

Climate Clock installed at Jeonju Energy Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (Jeonju Energy Center)
With the opening of the new Jeonju Energy Center, Climate Clock has settled in the city of Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, sending warnings on the Earth’s carbon budget.
Climate Clock was installed at the Jeonju Energy Center, which opened on June 21. The digital clock, 8.5 meters wide and 1.8 meters long, displays how much time is left before global warming reaches irreversible levels due to our carbon emission.
“Through the installation of the clock and opening spaces for the public, the center will support the 2050 carbon neutrality goal,” Choi Woo-soon, head of the center said.
The clock was designed by Gan Golan, an environmental activist and artist. The numbers on the clock are adjusted based on the reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change.
The time shown on the clock actually increased in October as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on most industries across the world. However, the time has been decreasing lately as the world has shifted into a post-pandemic phase.
Last year, Herald Square saw the installation of the first permanent Climate Clock in Asia and the third in the world. The first in the world was set up in Berlin in 2019 and the second in New York in 2020.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
