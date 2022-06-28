Girl group aespa to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2022 Summer Concert Series

This image provided by SM Entertainment shows that K-pop girl group aespa will perform in this year's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series set to be held in New York's Central Park on July 8. (SM Entertainment)

South Korean girl group aespa will headline this year's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by the famous U.S. morning talk show, the group's agency said Tuesday.

Aespa will perform its hit songs "Next Level" and "Savage," as well as its first English single, "Life's Too Short," during the concert in New York's Central Park on July 8 (US time). It will also premier "Girls," the title track off its second EP set to drop the same day.

It will be the first K-pop girl group to be in the lineup at the concert.

This year's lineup also includes such famous artists as OneRepublic, Black Eyed Peas, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato and Ozuna. (Yonhap)