S.Korean military to join US-led major, multinational cyber exercise for first time

South Korea plans to participate in the US-led multilateral cyber defense exercise this year for the first time in a bid to step up cyber cooperation with the US.
The South Korean military will dispatch more than 20 personnel to the Cyber Flag exercise scheduled to be held this October in Virginia, South Korea’s Defense Ministry and Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the ruling People Power Party confirmed Monday.
Cyber Flag is the US Cyber Command’s major annual training event. The cyber defense exercise aims to bolster the capabilities of the US and participating allies to identify and respond to malicious cyber activities and enhance their readiness for cyberattacks.
Cyber Flag seeks to strengthen joint defense partnerships by allowing cyber defense technicians from different countries to share and develop their tactics and techniques.
Defense teams from Canada, Demark, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and others participated in Cyber Flag last year.
South Korea’s participation in Cyber Flag came after President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to deepen cooperation on cyber security in a bid to step up joint efforts to address 21st-century challenges in May.
The South Korean and US leaders also committed to “significantly” expanding cooperation to confront a range of cyber threats posed by North Korea to help reinforce alliance deterrence against the North’s destabilizing activities.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the military will “actively participate in multilateral cyber exercises, which the US military either host or join, in a bid to enhance interoperability in (cyber) operations and partnerships,” in the document presented to Rep. Kang.
The Defense Ministry also said it will expand discussion over cyber security in the defense field with the US, and proactively engage in multilateral cybersecurity initiatives spearheaded by the UN, EU, NATO and others.S.Korean military to join NATO’s Cyber Coalition
The South Korean military also plans to attend NATO’s largest annual cyber defense exercise, called Cyber Coalition, for the first time next year.
“Our military seeks to enhance cooperation between South Korean and US military authorities and actively participate in multinational exercises to respond to mounting cyber threats,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday.
South Korea had previously observed the Cyber Coalition twice, in 2017 and 2021, and plans to maintain its status as an observer this year.
The multilateral cyber defense exercise has been held annually since 2008 to strengthen the alliance’s ability to conduct operations for military and civil entities and counter and defend against threats in and through cyberspace.
Cyber Coalition -- which is planned and conducted by NATO’s Warfare Development Command --- also aims to strengthen the collaboration among NATO members and participating partners in cyberspace.
The flagship annual collective cyber defense exercise generally includes approximately 1,000 personnel from 30 NATO members, partners, and the European Union.
The South Korean military’s move came after the country’s spy agency became an official member of a NATO-accredited cyber defense center in May.
South Korea became the first Asian country to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), based in Tallinn, Estonia.
NATO’s cyber defense hub now has 32 countries as official members. This includes 27 NATO members and five non-NATO contributing participants, such as South Korea.
In addition, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has participated in NATO’s Lock Shields exercise since 2021.
Lock Shields is an annual live-fire cyber defense exercise and is organized by the NATO CCDCOE in cooperation with the EU and NATO members’ government agencies as well as private companies.
By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com
)