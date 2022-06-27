BOK deputy chief to attend FSB meeting this week

A top official of the Bank of Korea (BOK) will attend a meeting of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) this week in the Netherlands and discuss global cooperation, Seoul's central bank said Monday.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov. Lee Seung-heon will depart for the European country on Tuesday to join the general assembly of the FSB in Amsterdam on Thursday, according to the BOK.

The FSB is a consultation body that coordinates and cooperates for global financial market stability. It is made up of central bankers and financial policymakers from 24 member countries.

During his trip, Lee is to meet with other participants and exchange views on financial market conditions, the influence of the pandemic on the market and other pending issues.

This week's meeting marks the first in-person gathering since November 2019 due to the pandemic. FSB meetings have since been held through video links. (Yonhap)