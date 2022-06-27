[Best Brand] Seoul Cyber University provides enhanced remote learning experience

Seoul Cyber University provides a diverse virtual learning experience for its students.The university recently launched a new production system to provide online lectures of better quality. The new virtual experience system records lectures from multiple perspectives, allowing students to watch clips from all angles on their mobile devices.According to the university, the system is especially efficient for cosmetics lessons. It plans to use the system for more classes.Seoul Cyber University runs two graduate schools, the Graduate School of Counseling Psychology and Graduate School of Social Welfare, and nine colleges for undergraduates, totaling 41 majors, boasting a diverse educational environment.It is the first institution in the country to have scored class A, the top tier grade, from the Education Ministry’s evaluation for online universities three times in 2007, 2013 and 2020.The institution was previously recognized as the No. 1 brand among online universities selected by workers here in 2018. The next year, it won first place as the most beloved online university by Koreans. It also earned the best brand recognition award among online schools in the 2020 Korean Consumer Evaluations. Most recently, it was recognized as the best brand among online universities by consumers in 2021.Though a cyber-based institution, the university opts to create a face-to-face learning environment, operating seven campuses across Korea, including Seoul, Busan, Daegu and more. It also runs a SCU Mentoring Program for students to meet each other and form a network both online and offline.