BTS-at-arms: What military service means to S. Korean men

BTS going on a hiatus was expected.



Like many other male celebrities in South Korea, the band members must fulfill their mandatory two-year military service, with the oldest, Jin, obliged to enlist by the end of this year. It is a fate many K-pop boy bands have faced before.



In a country where military duty is compulsory for all able-bodied men, failure to serve can have consequences ranging from mild awkwardness when the topic comes up in conversation to a drag on job prospects, or in some extreme cases, the torpedoing of one’s career.



There have been nationwide discussions of exempting BTS, the only Korean act to ever top the main Billboard charts, in recognition for its contributions to the country. Yet, any move to make that happen, which would require legislative action, is not making progress -- at least on the surface.



BTS has not openly asked for exemptions. In fact, both the bandmates and their agency Hybe have tried not to give the impression that they would want that. It is widely known in the industry that messy handling of the conscription issue can sink the career of even the most promising pop star.





The Steve Yoo effect





Steve Yoo, known as Yoo Seung-joon to Korean fans, was one of the biggest pop icons of 1990s Korea. Now he is the country’s most famous draft dodger.



Steve Yoo’s fall from heartthrob to forever unwelcome changed the way the public and industry insiders viewed military issues of celebrities.



In late 2001, the Korean-born singer left for Los Angeles after vowing to the Military Manpower Administration that he would return to fulfill his military duties. A few weeks later, he paid a visit to the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles to renounce his Korean citizenship, fueling speculations it was to avoid conscription.



What ensued was an entry ban and a messy, decadeslong legal fight by Yoo to be allowed back into the country, with his most recent appeal slated to kick off in September.



Yoo’s case is a reminder of how sensitive the issue of avoiding conscription is in South Korea, which faces a belligerent and nuclear-armed North Korea across the DMZ, as the Korean War ended with a cease-fire, not a peace treaty. South Korea’s 600,000-strong military force is composed mostly of enlisted young men, who become eligible for their mandatory service the year they turn 19.



In April, a Seoul court ruled against Yoo regarding the aforementioned entry ban, saying his presence “bestows a sense of deprivation to the Korean soldiers and their family, who are called upon to serve in the military.”



A March survey by local polling group Media Real Research Korea of 3,000 Korean men and women showed that 72.4 percent of the respondents still support the entry ban, even after all these years.



“It’s more that he lied. Every time he appeared on TV, he’d say how it was only natural for Korean men to enlist, and that he’d do the same,” said a 36-year-old salesman surnamed Yoo, who is not related to the singer.



Another respondent, Lee Jong-yong, said, “I actually don’t remember what he said or did. The case has become something of a symbol that shows how sternly the country deals with draft dodging.”



Sometimes even the accusation of dodging one’s service can shatter a promising career. In 2010, an accusation that then-popular rapper MC Mong had extracted nine teeth without valid medical reasons to avoid military service surfaced via local media, followed by a police investigation.



The Supreme Court in 2012 ruled him innocent on the suspicions regarding the removal of teeth, while handing him a suspended jail term for postponing his enlistment multiple times via fake information.



Although the rapper has since released new songs, his once-prominent career as a TV personality and pop star is effectively gone.



In a recent survey conducted by local online community DC Inside, MC Mong took second place as the “celebrity you don’t want to see return,” exceeded in ranking only by Steve Yoo.





Exemptions doled out as prizes





Very few men are exempted from military duty due to various physical and psychological issues. While not as obvious as in the ’90s when people would blatantly say “you become a man only after you go to the military,” some of those exempted say society tends to view them differently.



A Seoul-based office worker in his mid-30s recalls how he was asked why he was exempted from military service in nearly every job interview he had, followed by awkward moments throughout his career when the other person would casually ask, “So where were you stationed?”



While exemptions are very rare among ordinary men, the country has been running an alternative program for exceptional athletes and artists. It effectively gives an exemption to those who are recognized to have promoted national prestige by winning designated international awards or national contests, allowing them to substitute their duties as combat or noncombat military personnel with work in their respective fields for the two years.



Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, for instance, did only three weeks of basic military training and was allowed to continue pursuing his career in the English Premier League for his role in the Korean team’s gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.



As this system has largely been limited to pure arts and sports sectors, opinion has grown that pop artists, like BTS, should be included in the potential beneficiary groups, while others counter with criticism of special treatment given to anyone in the first place.



An April survey by Gallup Korea showed that more than half of all respondents -- 59 percent -- agreed that exemptions should be granted to BTS and other pop artists. This, however, does not come close to reaching the level of consensus required for such a sensitive issue.





Conscripted soldiers salute after finishing basic military training at the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)