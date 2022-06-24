Resilience learned from nature informs Kwon Chi-gyu’s New York show

“Bio-Resilience-Universe,” by Kwon Chi-gyu, at the “Artificial Nature” exhibition at Cheongju Museum of Art’s Ochang Gallery in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (Courtesy of the artist)

Kwon Chi-gyu delves into the concept of resilience with the belief that as humans, we all have the power to overcome, which is deeply embedded in ourselves. After the yearslong pandemic, people are incrementally returning to normal life, slowly overcoming the unprecedented challenge of a lifetime.



Kwon has created sculptures inspired by nature -- more specifically nature in springtime, when the whole world seems to get its vitality back and earn new strength. The inspiration came naturally to the artist, as he himself was born in April in a small village of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, and grew up surrounded by mountains and green grass.



The artist will show some 20 sculptures mostly from his forest series at the “Return Resilience” exhibition for TYT Studio & Gallery in New York City that he opened late last year.



Kwon has used stainless steel as the main medium for his sculptures -- the best fit for his sculptures that require delicate craftsmanship. A dense forest with layers of trees, willow branches and leaves hanging down droopingly are among Kwon’s forest series that he has developed over the past decade, followed by his desire series.



“Resilience-Forest” by Kwon Chi-gyu (Courtesy of the artist)