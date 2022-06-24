[Best Brand] Branksome Hall Asia, a cradle for future leaders

Named International School of the Year 2021 by ISC Research, Branksome Hall Asia is Jeju’s only all International Baccalaureate (IB) school offering full IB education to students of 3-19 years old. With the mission of inspiring students to love learning and shape a better world, the school fosters future leaders with remarkable problem-solving skills.The school consistently produces IB scorers who make the top 1 percent globally, with 100 percent of graduates having passed both the IB Diploma and IB Bilingual Diploma and 93 percent having received offers from the world’s top 100 universities.Branksome Hall Asia offers full and five-day boarding programs for girls from grade five to grade 12, a full IB program for students from JK Prep for both boys and girls in its Primary Years Program. Starting 2023, the school will welcome boys in its Middle Years Program.The school was recognized for fostering innovative future leaders with its interdisciplinary programs. Such prolific outcomes are a testament to Branksome Hall Asia’s unique philosophy of collaboration over competition. Students are encouraged to work with one another to find better solutions for world’s problems through effective communications.Students can also take part in a host of extracurricular activities through the themes of Creativity, Activity, Service and Enrichment that span 500 options, including more than 50 student-led activities per term and a strong focus on service-learning opportunities. They have access to some of the best world-class facilities including an ice rink, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and more than 30 3D printers along with many other STEM and art facilities on its beautiful campus.Branksome Hall Asia, the only sister school of Branksome Hall Canada, provides the best in education both within and outside the classroom with strong counseling programs to ensure that its students grow to become the leaders of the world.