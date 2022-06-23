[Behind the Wheel] Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid offers smooth, economical yet luxury driving

New Generation NX (Lexus Korea)

JEJU CITY -- The new and partially electrified SUV lineup Lexus NX could be an alternative for big car-loving Korean customers looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle that does not compromise on luxury.



NX 450h+, the first plug-in hybrid vehicle from the luxury auto brand, can drive up to an average of 23.8 kilometers on a liter of gas. Its fuel efficiency is close to that of the all-new Kia Niro, also a hybrid sport utility vehicle that can drive up to an average of 23.7 kilometers on a liter of gas, the best gas mileage among domestic hybrid SUVs.



Fuel efficiency of NX 450h+ (Hong Yoo/ The Korea Herald)



Its price tag, 71 million won ($54,911), however, is about 20 million won higher than its Korean competitor, similar to that of an Audi SUV and a bit lower than a BMW vehicle in the same category.



Its luxury design, however, combines Lexus’ sleek and modern aesthetic with a comfortable performance and could be a selling point to beat its competitors.



At first glance, the hybrid SUV’s curvaceous roofline and short, straight beltlines make this car easy on the eye.



Due to its glamorous look, the front and back seats of the NX 450h+ feel spacious, with ample head and leg room for drivers and passengers.



The trunk has 520 liters of space, capable of carrying at least three golf bags, an important feature for the growing number of golf-loving car buyers in Korea.



NX 450h+ (Lexus Korea)