PyeongChang International Peace Film Fest to open with film on Ukraine

A scene from ”Olga“ by director Elie Grappe (PIPFF)
The PyeongChang International Peace Film Festival is to begin its six-day run on Thursday in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province.
It is the fourth iteration of the annual film festival since being founded in 2019, based on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ primary aim of building world peace.
“Olga,” by French director Elie Grappe, will open the film festival. The story revolves around a Ukrainian gymnast after the 2014 Maidan Uprising, a series of protests in Ukraine that erupted following the government’s decision to form closer ties with Russia. “This well reflects the complex reality of Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom,” said Choi Eun-young, the festival’s programmer.
The opening film will be screened at the Olympic Medal Plaza, while other films will be screened at venues throughout PyeongChang.
Including “Olga,” 88 movies from 28 countries will be screened during the festival. All movies deal with topics related to peace.
The festival will include events on the sidelines, such as conversations with directors and outdoor screenings.
A shuttle bus service will operate between Seoul and the Olympic Medal Plaza on the first day of the festival. For the remainder of the festival, a shuttle service will operate between Jinbu Station and the Olympic Medal Plaza.
More information on the festival can be found at the PIPFF official website.
By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com
)