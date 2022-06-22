 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Democratic Party divided over six-month suspension on Rep. Choe

Internal feud deepens over ethics panel’s rule over sexual misconduct

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 14:23       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 14:23
Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the Democratic Party of Korea reports to the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, on Wednesday to appeal a possible violation of the Public Official Election Act. (Yonhap)
Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the Democratic Party of Korea reports to the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, on Wednesday to appeal a possible violation of the Public Official Election Act. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party’s internal strife continues, with members polarized on the internal ethics panel’s proposal to suspend Rep. Choe Kang-wook’s party membership over sexual misconduct allegation.

The ethics panel ruled Monday to suspend Choe’s party membership for six months after he allegedly made questionable comments in an online meeting of party officials held in April. He reportedly used a slur that could be used to refer to masturbation when questioning why another legislator did not turn on his camera for the meeting.

The decision from the ethics panel sparked an intense debate over the direction the party should take to free itself from consecutive election defeats and loss of public support.

Park Ji-hyun, former co-chair of the Democratic Party’s emergency steering committee, welcomed the decision but said that the penalty should have been more severe. Showing that we will not tolerate offenses from our own members is a much-needed gesture for the party in trouble, she said.

“It’s relieving even though it’s late, and it’s welcomed even though it’s unsatisfactory,” Park said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Rep. Choe lied, tried to hide that he made a problematic comment and committed a secondary offense that shows the punishment is not severe.”

Park additionally argued that the group of hard-line legislators classified as supporters of Rep. Lee Jae-myung should disband to let the party work in line with public opinion.

Choe is one of the leading members of the so-called “Churumhoe,” a group of first-term legislators with the Democratic Party who is classified as one of the loyal supporters of Lee and his bid for party leadership and presidency. The group has faced criticism for guiding the party towards “fandom politics,” which negatively affected the party’s chances of victory in recent elections.

“Starting with the penalization of Rep. Choe, the party must promise to sever ties with fandom politics and return to the people,” Park added. “A party swayed by violent fandom has no way to win the next legislative elections or the next presidential election.”

Park’s comments were met with strong opposition from the pro-Lee circle, which expressed concerns that Choe is overly penalized for a small mistake and that his removal from the party will negatively impact the party’s chances to run checks on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

“Penalizing Rep. Choe is a foolish decision as we are voluntarily removing a front-line striker in the fight against the Yoon Suk-yeol administration,” Rep. An Min-suk said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“It is an extremely one-sided argument to ask for the Churumhoe to disband and make it seem like Rep. Choe and group are to be blamed for the local elections defeat.”

Rep. Woo Sang-ho, head of the Democratic Party’s emergency steering committee, said he and other committee members respect the decision from the ethics panel, asking party members to refrain from staging another internal power struggle.

“There is a belief that we may be seen as inadequate to our party members to start a feud over the decision,” Woo said in a committee meeting Wednesday. “While personal views may differ, publicly expressing them and making supporters fight among themselves should be avoided.”

Choe appealed the ethics panel‘s decision, saying he spoke a different word with similar pronunciation. He responded immediately after the case came to light that he was “merely joking.”

The ruling People Power Party was also planning to possibly penalize its Chairman Lee Jun-seok in concern of sexual bribery allegations. The ruling party’s internal ethics panel was scheduled to convene at 7 p.m. Wednesday to reach a decision on whether to penalize the chairman.

The penalization itself was expected to negatively affect the party’s leadership structure and hierarchy. If Lee Jun-seok was to lose his party membership, the party was widely expected to start a new race to find new leaders and set a new order of power.

It was speculated that the Democratic Party’s heavy penalization of Choe was an indirect message for the People Power Party to levy severe penalties on Lee Jun-seok in regards to the allegations.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114