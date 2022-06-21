 Back To Top
Business

Inspire Entertainment Resort signs MOU with tech firms for LED signage

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 13:44       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 13:44
Officials from Samsung Electronics (left), and Hyundai Futurenet (right) pose for a picture with Mohegan CEO Ray Pineault (center) during the MOU signing ceremony. (Inspire Entertainment Resort)
Inspire Entertainment Resort said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Futurenet to build a high-end LED signage system in its resort under construction in Incheon, South Korea.

The agreement established a consortium between Samsung and the Hyundai Department Store Group’s ICT platform unit, Hyundai Futurenet, on Monday to offer dynamic and futuristic ICT experiences for vacationers.

As part of the consortium, Samsung Electronics will provide its hardware system, “Samsung Smart Signage,” and Hyundai Futurenet will participate in the joint investment and operation of an immersive digital media museum within the resort.

Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan, a US resort developer and the parent company of Inspire Entertainment Resort, said he hopes the company’s partnership with Samsung and Hyundai Futurenet will be “instrumental in building an innovative brand for the Inspire Project.”

Inspire Entertainment Resort, being built in the Incheon Free Economic Zone, is set to become the largest integrated resort in Northeast Asia upon completion, with three five-star hotels, a multifunctional performance arena, a foreigners-only casino, and an indoor water dome.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
