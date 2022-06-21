 Back To Top
Business

New app helps users learn Korean

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 13:40       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 13:40
A promotional image of Crates (Crates)
A promotional image of Crates (Crates)
An online learning service company said it has launched a new app for non-Koreans learning Korean.

The app, Crates, also provides Korean cultural content for free to help people understand Korean culture, eKYSS said, adding that demand for learning the language has increased sharply with the rising popularity of Korean pop music, movies and TV shows.

Currently available in English, Chinese, Bahasa and Vietnamese, Crates will gradually be expanded to help people learn English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese in addition to Korean, the company said.

Mypool, a language learning app launched last year by eKYSS, has had success in providing language learning assistance in five languages – English, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese.

The subscription fee for Crates is $11.99 per month, and $70 per year.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
