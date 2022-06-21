 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hanwha Solutions to supply hydrogen tanks to Shell in US

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:22

Hanwha Solutions Corp., a chemical and energy unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won a deal to provide hydrogen tanks to global energy firm Shell PLC in the United States.

Hanwha Cimarron, its wholly-owned US subsidiary, will be supplying the Neptune hydrogen tanks, as Shell is pushing to participate in a project led by California to build 1,000 hydrogen charging stations in the state by 2030, Hanwha said in a release.

Hanwha declined to give more details on the deal, including the amount or value of the supply, citing contract terms.

Neptune is a "type 4" tank made of carbon fiber-based composite materials that can store up to 2,000 liters of hydrogen, according to Hanwha.

It has the anti-buckling technology designed to prevent tanks from being deformed or damaged even if the stored hydrogen is extracted completely from the tank.

Normally, type 4 tanks need to keep about 10 percent of hydrogen in the tank to prevent it from shrinking, a point cited as a weakness in terms of transportation efficiency.

Hanwha Cimarron is also spending $51 million to build a high-pressure tank production facility in Alabama, with the construction to be completed in the second half of this year, Hanwha said.

Once fully operational, it will be able to produce 4,000 hydrogen tanks a year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114