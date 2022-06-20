 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo E&C to develop wearable robots for construction workers

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 20, 2022 - 14:32       Updated : Jun 20, 2022 - 14:32
A concept image illustrates how a worker would use the wearable robot developed by Daewoo E&C. (Daewoo E&C)
A concept image illustrates how a worker would use the wearable robot developed by Daewoo E&C. (Daewoo E&C)
South Korean construction company Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday that it is developing wearable robots that can be used at construction sites to prevent injuries while maintaining productivity.

The company was chosen Tuesday in a contest held by the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to work in cooperation with local robotics startup WIrobotics and the Korea Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Center to develop a smart work care service involving wearable robots.

The company plans to develop two types of wearable robots — the “hip support robot,” and the “walking assistance robot.“ Sensors on the robots will collect and analyze data on the worker’s posture, weight and working habits to cater to individual needs, said the company.

“Wearable construction robots will be a big help in preventing accidents and increasing productivity at construction sites,” said a Daewoo E&C official.

“We are planning on expanding the supply of these robots to other industries once its safety and effectiveness is confirmed,” the official added.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
