Hyundai, Kia's total sales of eco-friendly cars top 3m units

This undated photo, provided by Kia Corp., shows its electric vehicle EV6. (Kia Corp.)

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. saw the total sales of their eco-friendly cars exceed 3 million units, industry data showed Sunday, 13 years after they began rolling out hybrid vehicles.

South Korea's top automaker and its affiliate sold 393,509 eco-friendly cars, including plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, in the January-May period of this year, raising their accumulative sales to 3.01 million units, according to the data.

Demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid despite global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of auto chips.

Hyundai and Kia reported a 5.9 percent on-year fall in auto sales to 2.69 million units in the first five months of this year.

But their sales of eco-friendly cars jumped 42.6 percent on-year to 393,509 units in the cited period. (Yonhap)