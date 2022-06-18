Auto biz in focus as Samsung's Lee returns to Seoul

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned to South Korea Saturday, with a greater emphasis on the auto part manufacturing business.As the de facto leader of Korea‘s largest conglomerate arrived at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center at around 9:40 a.m., Saturday, he told reporters that he “could feel drastic changes in the auto industry.”The remark came as he met German carmaker BMW, a key battery client of Samsung’s secondary battery arm Samsung SDI, and visited Samsung’s European operations including car audio equipment maker Harman Kardon, an arm of Samsung affiliate Harman International, and Samsung SDI battery plant located in Goed, north of Hungary.The trip signaled Lee‘s appetite for batteries used for electric vehicles. Lee was accompanied by key executives of Samsung SDI including its chief executive officer Choi Yoon-ho, who formerly served as chief financial officer of Samsung Electronics.This marked an end to Lee‘s two-week trip to European countries including Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Belgium. Lee began his trip on Jun. 7.Lee also recalled his meeting with top executives of photolithography solution supplier ASML, including Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink and Chief Technology Officer Martin van den Brink, as well as Luc Van den hove, chief executive officer of nonprofit nanoelectronics research body Interuniversity Microelectronics Center in Belgium, as “the most important event.”Earlier, Samsung confirmed that Lee had visited ASML headquarters in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, imec and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Notably, ASML is the world’s sole manufacturer of the world‘s most advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, a machine deemed crucial for the world’s most-advanced chipmaking process by tech giants including Samsung.Lee also called on Samsung employees to pursue more advanced technology and nurture flexible work environment to navigate challenges.“We have run into a series disruptions, twists and uncertainties in the market, and what I think I am tasked with is to nurture a flexible work environment in order for employees to adapt to a predictable shift,” Lee told reporters Saturday.“And what else counts. First, technology. Second, technology. And third, technology. We will push ourselves harder.”Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics‘ bearish stock trend presages the slowing chip demand due to easing chip shortage in the second half of this year. Samsung Electronics shares closed at 59,800 won apiece on the Korea Exchange Friday, down 1.8 percent. The closing price was below 60,000 won mark for the first time in 20 months.Samsung‘s crown jewel, semiconductor business, is projected to see a slowing demand, coupled with a macroeconomic shock.“So far, the focus is on the slowing consumer demand, but as time goes by the questions will also be raised on the earlier corporate investment pledges,” noted Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.Lee’s trip was the first of its kind since Samsung unveiled a groupwide 450 trillion won ($347.5 billion) spending pledge for the next five years.