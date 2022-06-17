 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Works by North Korean artists on exhibition in Gwangju

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 17, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : Jun 17, 2022 - 14:10
North Korean artist Jeon Soon-cheol’s folk painting (Jinhan Art Museum)
North Korean artist Jeon Soon-cheol’s folk painting (Jinhan Art Museum)
Works by some 20 North Korean artists are being presented at the Jinhan Art Museum in Gwangju through June 30.

Hosted by the city of Gwangju and the Gwangju headquarters of the Central Association for National Unification of Korea, also known Mintong, the exhibition aims to foster inter-Korean cultural exchange.

“We are not displaying any art that conveys propaganda, but only works of fine arts, such as landscape paintings and embroidery artworks,” a Jinhan Art Museum official told The Korea Herald. 

North Korean artist Ryu Gyeong’s embroidery piece (Jinhan Art Museum)
North Korean artist Ryu Gyeong’s embroidery piece (Jinhan Art Museum)
The exhibition features works by North Korean artists of different generations, from young and emerging artists to traditional painters, according to the official.

The works on display were collected by Kim Sang-deok, the chair of the Gwangju headquarters of Mintong, and his acquaintances, the official said.

The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sundays. Admission is free.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114