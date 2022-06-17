Works by North Korean artists on exhibition in Gwangju

North Korean artist Jeon Soon-cheol’s folk painting (Jinhan Art Museum)

Works by some 20 North Korean artists are being presented at the Jinhan Art Museum in Gwangju through June 30.



Hosted by the city of Gwangju and the Gwangju headquarters of the Central Association for National Unification of Korea, also known Mintong, the exhibition aims to foster inter-Korean cultural exchange.



“We are not displaying any art that conveys propaganda, but only works of fine arts, such as landscape paintings and embroidery artworks,” a Jinhan Art Museum official told The Korea Herald.





North Korean artist Ryu Gyeong’s embroidery piece (Jinhan Art Museum)