W Concept kicks off global campaign for local fashion brands

A promotional image for a global campaign from W Concept (W Concept)
W Concept, a South Korean online fashion platform under retail giant Shinsegae, said Thursday that it has started its first global campaign to support the overseas business of the country’s fashion brands.
From Friday to June 24, the company will release a series of fashion photo shoots featuring Leandra Medine, a global fashion influencer, wearing items from Korean fashion brand Eenk.
The items are from Eenk’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which includes patterned tops, dresses, T-shirts and tank tops with puffed and shirring sleeves, laces and ribbons.
Medine will also appear in a video clip, sharing her day of shopping at W Concept’s website and going out for a picnic.
“With growing interest in Korean designer brands from overseas, we plan to provide further support for them to become world-renowned brands,” Ahn Ji-su, product manager at W Concept, said in a statement.
Founded in 2016, W Concept’s US branch sells over 100,000 fashion items from 1,500 Korean brands to the US, Australia and the UK via its website.
W Concept was acquired by SSG.com, Shinsegae’s e-commerce platform, in 2019. Its sales revenue surged on-year by 66 percent to 100 billion ($77.9 million) last year, while its net profit skyrocketed by 143 percent to 2.7 billion won.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)