[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents summer signature cocktails



Mobo Bar, located on the seventh floor at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, serves creative cocktails mixed using house-made and homegrown ingredients.



The bar, which has an outdoor terrace, presents two signature cocktails paired with small bites.



The Mobo is a gin-based cocktail crafted by brewing gin with fresh basil, green cardamom and lemon grass in a siphon coffee maker. Smoked Rocks is a Korean-style cocktail created from a rum-based old fashioned, smoked with oak chips to yield a smoky aroma.



The sides include truffle and parmesan fries, Josper roast chicken, mini baguette steak sandwiches, hanwoo beef burgers and chopped steak.



For inquiries call (02) 6282-6268.





L’Escape Hotel offers ‘Splendid Bridal Moment’



L’Escape Hotel Seoul located in Myeong-dong is offering a private party room to host bridal showers.



A special kit of essential party decorations, including balloons, banners and a celebration cake, is available.



Patrons can choose between champagne or gin and whiskey as part of the package.



A polaroid camera rental service is also available upon request.



The package starts at 650,000 won, and the offer runs through Dec. 31.



For reservations, call (02) 317-4000.





Four Points by Sheraton Josun offers wine and beer package



Two of Four Points by Sheraton Josun’s hotels located at the heart of Seoul, are offering beer and wine packages for the summer.



The package at Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Station, includes a night’s stay at its Superior Room. A purple picnic bag will be given to guests, which include two cans of Tempt’s sparkling fruit beer and two different snacks. Prices start at 106,480 won.



For the Myeong-dong package, a bottle of Mistinguett’s rose sparkling wine is given along with a complimentary wine glass set. The package starts at 116,800 won.



Both promotions are available through Aug. 31. For inquiries, call (02) 6070-7000, and (02) 6466-6000, respectively.





Westin Josun Busan promotes chefs’ creations



The Westin Josun Busan is presenting a special edition of chef-cooked meals, available only through June 30.



At the hotel’s Korean dining restaurant Sheobul, grilled chicken legs with grilled abalone are offered alongside a fresh vegetable salad and four delicate side dishes.



At Camellia, the hotel’s buffet restaurant, four types of wine will be recommended by sommeliers. The special bruschetta course platter consists of tomato with mozzarella, salmon, grilled vegetables, sausages and nuts that go well with whiskey-based cocktails.



For reservations and price inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.



