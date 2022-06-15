Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation

BTS, which debuted as a hip-hop group in 2013, is a K-pop boy band that has expanded the horizons of Korean pop music to the world stage.

Thanks to its eye-catching dance performances and friendly communication strategy through social media, the seven-member act gradually gained popularity among fans outside Korea and made its presence felt in the global music industry.

With several mega-hit songs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS cemented its status as a leading global superstar in the United States.

The following is a chronology of major events for BTS, who announced Tuesday it will bring a halt to its group project and focus on its individual activities.

June 13, 2013 -- Makes debut with single album "2 Cool 4 Skool"

Sept. 11, 2013 -- First EP, "O!RUL8,2?" released

Feb. 12, 2014 -- Second EP, "Skool Luv Affair," released

Aug. 20, 2014 -- First studio album, "DARK & WILD," released

April 29, 2015 -- Third EP, "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1," released

Nov. 30, 2015 -- Fourth EP, "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2," released

Oct. 10, 2016 -- Second studio album, "Wings," released

May 22, 2017 -- Awarded at the Billboard Music Awards for first time as a K-pop act

Sept. 18, 2017 -- Fifth mini album, "Love Yourself: Her," released

Nov. 20, 2017 -- Performs at the American Music Awards for first time as a K-pop act

May 18, 2018 -- Third studio album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released

May 28, 2018 -- Becomes first Korean act to top Billboard's main albums chart

May 29, 2018 -- Makes the top 10 on Billboard's main singles chart Hot 100 with "Fake Love" for first time as a K-pop act

Oct. 24, 2018 -- Awarded cultural medal from Korean government for its contribution to the promotion of Korean culture worldwide

April 12, 2019 -- Sixth EP, "Map of the Soul: Persona," released

Jan. 26, 2020 -- Becomes the first Korean act to perform at Grammy Awards

Feb. 21, 2020 -- Fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released

Sept. 1, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with its first English-language single, "Dynamite"

Oct. 13, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Savage Love"

Nov. 20, 2020 -- Special album "Be" released

Nov. 25, 2020 -- Nominated for Grammy Award, becoming first K-pop artist to get nod

Dec. 1, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Life Goes On"

June 2, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Butter"

July 20, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Permission to Dance"

Oct. 5, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "My Universe"

Nov. 22, 2021 -- Awarded Artist of the Year at American Music Awards

June 10, 2022 -- Anthology album "Proof" released

June 14, 2022 -- Announces a break from group projects

