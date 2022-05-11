 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor to develop automation tech for world's first smart cargo terminal

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 17:46       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 17:46

From left: Korean Air President and co-CEO Woo Kee-hong, Hyundai Motor President Kim Geol and IIAC President Kim Kyung-wook pose for a photo during the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony. (Hyundai Motor)
From left: Korean Air President and co-CEO Woo Kee-hong, Hyundai Motor President Kim Geol and IIAC President Kim Kyung-wook pose for a photo during the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group has teamed up with Hanjin KAL, the parent firm of national flag carrier Korean Air, and Incheon International Airport Corp. on Tuesday to jointly develop automation technology for Incheon Airport's smart cargo terminal infrastructure.

The technology will be applied to Incheon Airport’s airsides, the aircraft take-off and landing areas such as runways.

This business agreement is part of the IIAC’s project, initiated in April, last year, to prepare infrastructure for the world's first smart cargo terminal in Korea by 2025.

Hyundai Motor further plans to test its mobility technologies such as automation, autonomous driving and wearable robots at Incheon Airport under the agreement. It will expand the use of automated mobility to other aviation and cargo industries.

Hyundai Motor President Kim Geol, IIAC President Kim Kyung-wook and Korean Air President and co-CEO Woo Kee-hong attended the signing ceremony, according to officials.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
