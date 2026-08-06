NEW YORK (AP) -- Aaron Judge has been cleared to begin light workout activity, and the New York Yankees captain said he will return this season from the rib injury that's sidelined him since May 31.

"Oh, I'll be back this season. I don't know why I wouldn't be," the three-time AL MVP said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. "That was always the plan to come back -- sooner than later, definitely. But I never had a thought of not playing this year."

Judge was on the field in baseball gear Wednesday afternoon, stretching, jogging and doing shuffle slides with a resistance band. He was given the green light to take a step forward in his recovery progression after undergoing his latest scan Tuesday.

"Better news. Healing up. So, you get a chance to progress a little bit, do some running, do some more upper-body stuff, and kind of progress towards getting back out on the field and swinging it," he said.

"I wish it was completely healed and the fracture was gone and start playing tomorrow, but that's not the case. But, great step forward."

It will still be a while before Judge is back in the lineup. He must first advance to taking swings, and it remains unclear when that could occur.

"I think that's going to be the ultimate test, is hitting," Judge said. "That's the most violent of it all, I think, more than running or lifting and stuff like that. So, once we keep progressing, everything's feeling great, then we take another scan, see where it's at and hopefully add in hitting and throwing and all that down the road."

Neither he nor Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a target date for the outfielder's return.

"I've got nothing for you on that yet. I just got the scan yesterday and the minute they said all right, we're going to start running, I said, 'OK, I'll see you outside.' So, I kind of forced them on that one," Judge said.

"But, no, hopefully whenever we get a game plan, you guys will be somewhere on the list," the slugger added, drawing laughs from reporters. "Not the top."

Judge is on the 60-day injured list with a stress fracture of his right rib. He is hitting.248 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs and a.907 OPS this year, but he had just one homer in his last 18 games before going on the IL.

"It was great being on the field, great being back out there," he said. "I've been with the guys as much as I can, especially on the road or here in the dugout. But to actually feel like a little bit of a player felt great."