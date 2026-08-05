Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers game, according to Big Hit Music Wednesday.

The singer will take the mound at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 13 before the Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers, the agency said.

Yeonjun will also participate in the Dodgers’ annual Korean Heritage Night, a cultural event celebrating Korean culture and the Korean American community. He is scheduled to perform during the event.

The appearance comes amid a series of US promotional activities following the release of his second solo EP, “No Labels: Part 02,” led by the lead track “Ice Cream.”

This week, Yeonjun will become the second Korean solo artist, after BTS’ Jungkook, to perform in ABC’s “Good Morning America” summer concert series, with his appearance set for Wednesday local time. He is also set to appear Thursday at “Z100’s Summer Bash Presented by Wells Fargo,” becoming the first Korean artist invited to the annual event hosted by New York radio station Z100.

Ahead of the Dodgers appearance, Yeonjun will headline a special live event hosted by Billboard called “Billboard: One Night Only” on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together is slated to perform at KCON LA 2026, taking place Aug. 14 to 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. The quintet is scheduled to headline the festival’s final day, while Yeonjun will also perform a solo set on Aug. 15.